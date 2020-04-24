Asymptomatic patients in Brgy Luz say they have not been swabbed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The asymptomatic patients in Barangay Luz decried the announcement of Cebu City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., that they have been re-swabbed and are ready for release today, May 7, 2020.

Roy Ganares, 36, the principal of the Sirao Integrated School who is currently in isolation at the Barrio Luz National High School, told CDN Digital that they haven’t been swabbed again since they were transferred to the isolation center on April 22, 2020.

Their 14th day was supposed to be on May 5, 2020, but they were told that they will not be prioritized for swab testing.

The City Health Department told them that they would focus the re-swab on the positive patients who remained in Sitio Zapatera.

“Naggagubot pa gani to kay wala diay nainform ang ubang positive nga positive sila. (There was a slight problem because some of the positive patients did not know they were positive),” said Ganares.

No release

Ganares said that words of Casas in the council had no ounce of truth as it was even impossible for them to be released should they prove negative twice to a re-swab.

He said that with Sitio Zapatera on lockdown and some positive patients still being quarantined there, the cleared patients from the isolation center will not be allowed to go home yet.

“Basin unyag papaulion mi, mopositive na nuon mig balik,” said Ganares.

(If they release us and let us go home, we might end up being positive again.)

Speaking in behalf of the isolated patients in Luz, Ganarez urged the city government to disseminate accurate information to the public and in public hearings such as the regular session.

Casas, for his part, said the information he got was provided by the Cebu City Health.

In an interview with radio station Bombo Radyo, Casas defended his statements, saying he only relayed to the council the information provided by the City Health. /bmjo