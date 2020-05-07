LTO to public: Don’t deal with people engaged in unauthorized online transactions

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has cautioned the public against dealing with any person or group offering faster online transactions with the agency.

“The office of the undersigned has received verified reports on unscrupulous individuals who, through social media platforms, such as Facebook, offer their services to facilitate the application for and/or renewal of driver’s licenses,” LTO Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante said in an advisory posted on the LTO-7 Facebook page.

In the advisory, Galvante said that they were now conducting an investigation on individuals and groups allegedly engaged in this unauthorized scheme.

He maintained that these individuals or groups had not been authorized to conduct online transactions with LTO so their actions would be considered ‘illegal.’

The investigation, which would also include individuals who agreed or participated in alleged online services, could face charges if proven guilty, Galvante added.

“We are having the matter investigated to identify and pinpoint these unscrupulous individuals and those who have knowingly patronized their services in order to institute the appropriate criminal, civil and administrative charges against them,” he said.

Read more: Memo on suspension of the applications for, renewal of driver’s licenses

Earlier, the LTO had suspended the applications for and renewal of driver’s licenses and other permits due to the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in response to the coronavirus 2019 pandemic. Also suspended are the registration of motor vehicles, Galvante said.

“Hence, all driver’s licenses, permits and registration of motor vehicles which shall expire during the ECQ will remain valid,” he added.

Read more: LTO-7 chief reminds public: ‘Quarantine is for all’

The LTO has extended the validity of driver’s licenses that expired during the ECQ to 60 days or two months, which will start upon the lifting of the restrictions.

In addition, no penalties will be collected for the late registration of motor vehicles and renewal of driver’s licenses that expire within the duration of the ECQ.

However, LTO will limit its transactions once the ECQ is lifted, to observe health protocols, such as social distancing, in light of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The agency will also reduce personnel in counters, but to accommodate more applicants, the office is considering operating during Saturdays. Frontlines will be given the priority in the opening of the offices.

The LTO also urged applicants to process their registration before the end of the grace period, to avoid overcrowding at the offices on the day of the deadline. /dbs