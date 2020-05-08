Ukulele song you can learn while on quarantine

Becoming a musician is a feat not many can achieve. But if you go through enough trouble, you will eventually become a master.

Over 2 guests from our “Lockdown: A Break from the outbreak” live entertainment series has shown their amazing skills at playing the ukulele. First with rising artist Nova Abaniel, and now with OPM’s Gem Janine Berdin.

Among the family of stringed musical instruments, the ukulele is easier to learn than the guitar or the mandolin. Its soft nylon strings are gentler on your fingertips and don’t create finger pain like guitars do. Plus, it only has four strings, which makes chord shapes and scales easier to learn.

If you learn the simplest songs in the ukulele, you will undoubtedly impress all your friends, especially in this time of isolation.

After learning only a few chords, you can play a lot of different songs. Even without basic knowledge of musical notation, one can train using tabs for the ukulele as an alternative. It’s a very effective way to learn how to play any type of instrument, including the small ukulele.

Whatever you do, you must not give up when the first obstacles appear. It’s best to start with easy songs, gradually improving your skills and expanding your repertoire.

But before you dive into the fun part, you’ll need to learn four easy and very common chords: C, Am, F, and G.

The first two chords are played with one finger. The F chord uses two, and the G chord will require some dexterity on the part of your fingers.

Now that you know what to expect, here are some of the most basic but still fun ukulele songs you can learn in no time while you are on quarantine mode. /rcg

1.Adele – Someone Like You

2. Bruno Mars – Just The Way You Are

3. Rihanna – Four Five Seconds

4. The Beatles – Let It Be

5. Train – Hey, Soul Sister