Madridejos reports 1st case of COVID-19 as Cebu logs 29 more

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The town of Madridejos in Bantayan Island recorded its first coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) case on Friday, May 8, 2020.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia made this announcement in a press conference aired on social media. Garcia said a total of 30 new COVID-19 patients were logged in Cebu for May 8, including the one from Madridejos town.

Citing data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), Garcia said 19 of the 30 cases are from Cebu City, seven are from Lapu-Lapu City, two from Talisay City, and 1 each from Mandaue City and Madridejos.

These developments bring the island’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,635 with 35 recoveries and 17 deaths.

The patient from Madridejos, according to the governor, is a female resident from Barangay Pili. She added that the patient happened to recently deliver a child in one of the hospitals based in Cebu City.

“She is now at the former Sacred Heart Center School which was converted into a quarantine facility,” said Garcia in a Cebuano.

Madridejos is a fourth-class municipality in Bantayan Island which also belongs to Cebu province and is located approximately 150 kilometers north of Cebu City.

The governor also disclosed that one of the two new COVID-19 cases in Talisay City passed away, making it the city’s second COVID-19-related death. /rcg