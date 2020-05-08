DSWD-7 starts posting list of SAP beneficiaries on its website

CEBU CITY, Philippines — To show transparency, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office VII is now posting on its website the list of beneficiaries who received the emergency cash subsidy under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

In a news release posted on its website, DSWD-7 said the list includes the names of the heads of family based on the provincial, city, municipal, and barangay levels.

The list can be viewed on the following link https://fo7.dswd.gov.ph/links/sap-list-of-beneficiaries/. A search function is also available so that the public can easily navigate the site.

According to DSWD-7, they will be updating the list on the website once the local government units (LGUs) submit the master lists of SAP beneficiaries to the regional office.

The agency explained that it has been advocating for transparency in the implementation of SAP.

Allowing the public to have access to the list of the beneficiaries will help ensure orderly management of the funds provided for the program.

The publication of the list of the SAP beneficiaries will also allow the public to know who have received the assistance and scrutinize whether these beneficiaries are really qualified for the aid based on the eligibility criteria contained in the guidelines of the program.

Likewise, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) directed Punong Barangays to post the list of beneficiaries in their barangay in conspicuous public places within their communities like the barangay hall, city/municipal hall, social center, public market, health station or center and other similar public places.

The public may report to DSWD, through its Grievance Redress System (GRS) through its hotlines: (032) 233-0261 or 0917-7030967.

The public may also send text messages to 0918-9122813 and email at [email protected] /rcg