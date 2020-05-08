6 persons including 2 SAP beneficiaries arrested for playing “tong-its” in Cordova

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six persons including two SAP beneficiaries were arrested by the Cordova Police for playing an illegal card game called “tong-its” in Sitio Lower Sun-ok, Barangay Ibabao, Cordova, Cebu at around 1:35 p.m., this Friday, May 8, 2020.

Police identified those arrested as Margie Madridano, 26; Leone Baguio, 39; Wenefrida Adapon, 51; Jemwelles Limpangog, 22; Elias Estrada, 27, and Benjamin Pagaran, 51, all residents of said area.

Police Lieutenant Jan Ace Layug, chief of Cordova Police told CDN Digital that they re over the past days, they have received numerous reports about illegal gambling activities in the area but when the police would respond, the suspects would immediately disappear.

Layug said they, however, did not give up and finally collared the suspects this afternoon.

Of the six arrested persons, Layug said that two were listed as beneficiaries of the social amelioration program (SAP) aid who may have used the money for illegal gambling.

“It is very disappointing that these people engage in this kind of activity despite the current crisis and knowing the rules they are violating,” said Layug.

Those arrested according to Layug will be facing charges for violation of Presidential Decree 1602 or the illegal gambling law and for violating the provisions of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). /rcg