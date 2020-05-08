Cebu lags behind Bohol, NegOr in number of LGUs with completed SAP payout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu lags behind Bohol and Negros Oriental in the distribution of emergency subsidy in terms of total amount paid and number of local government units (LGUs) with completed payout

As of noon of May 8, 2020, 58 of the 131 total LGUs with scheduled payout have completed the distribution of the cash subsidy under the Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

So far, 700,611 families of the over 1.058 million beneficiaries in Central Visayas have already received their subsidy worth P6,000 each and equivalent to a total of P4,203,666,000, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7)

In Cebu, only 15 of the 52 LGUs (or 28 percent) with scheduled payouts have completed SAP distribution, with 283,915 families receiving a total of P1,703,490,00.

In Negros Oriental, 14 of the 25 LGUs or 56 percent have completed payouts to 233,580 families with a total amount of P1,401,480,00.

On the other hand, 28 of 48 Bohol LGUs or 58 percent have done their payout. A total of 164,271 families received P985,626,000 subsidy.

Siquijor, meanwhile, only has one out of six LGUs with completed payout, with 18,845 families receiving a total of P113.07 million.

The 28 LGUS from Bohol with completed payout include Pilar, Loboc, Loay, Dimiao, San Isidro, Trinidad, Getafe, Sagbayan, Alburquerque, Balilihan, Sikatuna, Clarin, Dagohoy, Duero, Guindulman, Sierra Bullones, Antequera, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Anda, Carmen, Candijay, Corella, Danao, Calape, Catigbian, San Miguel, Talibon and Batuan.

In Cebu, 15 LGUs with completed payout include Pilar, Tudela, Poro, Madridejos, San Francisco, Carmen, Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Borbon, Samboan, Santa Fe, City of Naga, Liloan, Alegria and Dumanjug.

In Negros Oriental, 14 LGUs are already finished in their payout and these are the following Vallehermoso, Manjuyod, Basay, Jimalalud, Amlan, Mabinay, Bindoy, Ayungon, Canlaon City, Dauin, Bayawan City, Zamboanguita, Bacong and Tayasan.

For Siquijor Province, only the municipality of Larena has paid out all qualified SAP beneficiaries.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 11469 or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One” Act, target beneficiaries of the SAP are low-income families or those on subsistence economy or workers in the informal economy including 4Ps household beneficiaries and UCT Listahanan beneficiaries, and with members belonging to the vulnerable sector, assessed to be the most affected by the declaration given their existing life situations or circumstances./rcg