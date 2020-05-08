Talisay reports 2nd COVID-19 death

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Talisay City on Friday, May 8, 2020, recorded its second death due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The patient was a 39-year-old male from Barangay Dumlog whose swab results came out only a few days after he was buried in Cebu City, said Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas.

Gullas said the city’s latest fatality is among the two new COVID-19 patients health authorities have discovered.

The other patient is a 61-year-old female residing in a subdivision in Barangay Cansojong, who was a fish vendor who once sold at Cebu City’s fish market in Barangay Pasil before she was admitted to a nearby hospital for showing symptoms of the infection.

These bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Talisay City, a second-class city south of Cebu City, to five.

Gullas said that all contacts of the two new COVID-19 patients, which happened to family members only, have been placed under home quarantine, and will undergo swab tests soon.

“They have been constantly checked by our BHERTs (Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams) every day as well,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gullas announced that they already received partial results of the 48 swab samples taken from the 48 contacts of the city’s second patient, a resident from Barangay San Roque.

He said 16 of the 48 swab samples came out negative of COVID-19. /rcg