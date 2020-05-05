Mactan Cebu Airport adopts DOTR guidelines for ‘new normal’

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 09,2020 - 08:21 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has started to put in place measures to prepare for the “new normal” even before they could resume operations.

“The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the country’s friendliest resort-airport, is ramping up preparations for the “new normal” to ensure that preventive health and safety measures for both passengers and the airport staff will adhere to the guidelines issued by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) for all Philippine airports,” reads an advisory posted on the Mactan Cebu Airport Facebook page Friday night, May 8, 2020.

These measures include the compulsory need for all passengers and airport employees to wear face masks and undergo the mandatory body temperature checks.

Social distancing of about three to six feet in queuing points and the need to observe the one-seat-apart policy in waiting areas will now be incorporated in airport regulations.

Prior to entry at the airport terminal, all passengers and employees will already be required to undergo hand sanitizing and shoe disinfection while passenger areas and terminal facilities will be disinfected on a regular basis.

Airport management will also be posting health information materials and safety reminders in prominent areas of the terminals.

“With these “new normal” measures in place, MCIA looks forward to welcoming travelers and passengers once they travel again to and from Cebu,” the advisory added.

Photos below were from the Mactan Cebu Airport Facebook page: