Mandaue logs 15 new COVID-19 cases all coming from city jail

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City recorded 15 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 today, May 9, 2020, with all of the cases coming from its jail facility.

An advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the Mandaue City Public Information Office said that one of the new cases involved a jail personnel while the 14 others were Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

This now brings to 109 the total number of confirmed cases of the infection in the city with three recoveries and three deaths.

The PIO advisory said that all of the 15 COVID-19 patients “are now being isolated and awaiting transfer to the new BJMP facility.”

Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes wants COVID-19 patients at the city jail transferred to the new jail facility in Barangay Basak.