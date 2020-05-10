Inspiring women who made motherhood their superpower

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mothers don’t get a rest day, they are our 24/7 on-call heroes.

No matter if your mother is a stay-at-home or a working mother, we should recognize all their hard work to support us.

For all the sacrifices and challenges they braved just to give us the life that we deserve.

As we celebrate our mothers today and for the many years to come, here are some inspiring women who welcomed motherhood and made it their superpower.

“Life is not easy for any of us. But what of that? We must have perseverance and above all confidence in ourselves. We must believe that we are gifted for something and that this thing must be attained.” – Marie Curie

Marie Curie (1867—1934)

Best known for being the first woman to win a Nobel Prize.

Scientist Marie Curie raised her two young daughters by herself when her husband died in an accident in 1906.

Her daughters, 16 months and 8 years old, became among her inspirations to become a successful physicist and chemist.

She succeeded and attained most of her achievements while raising her two daughters.

Curie conducted pioneering research on radioactivity.

Her daughter Irène Joliot-Curie, also won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry with her husband for their own work with radioactivity.

“I see myself as a mom first. I’m so lucky to have that role in life. The world can like me, hate me or fall apart around me and at least I wake up with my kids and I’m happy.” -Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie

Aside from her movies, the oscar-winning actress, Angelina Jolie, has become well-known for her charity work.

When she was filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in Cambodia in 2000, Jolie got involved with humanitarian work for refugees and people displaced because of conflict.

She has an adopted son from Cambodia, a daughter from Ethiopia, and another son from Vietnam.

She has a total of six children with three biological children with Brad Pitt.

She has traveled to more than 30 countries in her role as a UN Goodwill Ambassador.

And takes care of her children on her days off instead of taking some rest.

For Jolie, being a mother is her main role.

“My most important title is ‘mom-in-chief’. My daughters are still the heart of my heart and the center of my world.”

-Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady, Michelle Obama has two Ivy-League degrees from Princeton University and Harvard Law School.

Obama also founded many organizations devoted to health and education.

Recently she recounted her childhood in an original documentary, “Becoming”, and how she instilled values in her own two daughters.

When her husband assumed office in 2009, she decided to focus on her family.

As mom-in-chief, she always prioritized her daughters and her family when she was First Lady.

Michelle said that whether she was the first lady and her husband was the president, their first job was to make sure that their kids were on point.

“The world is full of wonderful things you haven’t seen yet. Don’t ever give up on the chance of seeing them.” -J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling

Joanne Rowling, also known as J.K. Rowling wrote the first four successful Harry Potter books while she was a single mother.

She wrote Harry Potter while living on state benefits.

Today, she is the president of an organization called Gingerbread that works with single parents and their children to find resources and programs that will help them succeed.

The world’s best-selling author donates so much of her money to charity.

According to Rowling, she is prouder of the years she was a single mother than any other part of her life.

“Don’t expect a pat on the back for merely doing your job, but know that you’ll get one for doing it exceptionally well.” – Lea Salonga

Lea Salonga

Multi-awarded singer and actress Lea Salonga was known for her role in the musical Miss Saigon

Aside from being a broadway star and Filipino icon, she is also a wonderful mother to her daughter.

As ambassador to numerous brands and star to many roles in the past years, Salonga said that there was nothing more rewarding than being a mother.

According to Lea, her biggest role yet is motherhood.

Today, Salonga makes sure that she can balance being a hands-on parent while letting her daughter experience many creative outlets aside from singing.

