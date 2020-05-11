TD Ambo maintains strength while barely moving

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Depression Ambo has barely moved in the past 5 hours while maintaining its strength at seas off eastern Mindanao this Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020.

At 3 p.m. Monday, the center of TD Ambo was estimated at about 33o kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, barely moving from its position of 340 km east of Hinatuan at 10 a.m.

TD Ambo, however, has maintained its strength with winds reaching 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

Ambo is “almost stationary,” Pagasa said in its 4 p.m. forecast.

“Caraga and the Davao region will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the trough of TD Ambo, ” the weather bureau added.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from the northeast to the northwest is prevailing over Mindanao accompanied by moderate to rough seas.

While TD Ambo is projected to be in the vicinity of Eastern Visayas tomorrow, Tuesday, May 12, Pagasa Visayas earlier said the weather disturbance will not likely have an effect on the weather here until it approaches Southern Luzon and intensifies into a Tropical Storm by Thursday, May 14. /bmjo