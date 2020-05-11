Cebu logs 121 new COVID-19 cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 121 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were added to Cebu’s tally on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a virtual presser on Monday afternoon, said nine of these are tagged under Cebu province. The number includes eight inmates from the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC).

The governor has not yet disclosed the town of residence of the other patients under Cebu province.

Meanwhile, Garcia said 112 of the new cases are from Cebu City. /bmjo