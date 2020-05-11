Cebu to remain hot and dry until Wednesday despite Ambo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu will continue to be hot and dry despite Tropical Depression Ambo prevailing east of Mindanao, at least in the next 48 hours or until Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

The effects of Ambo will only be felt here by Thursday, May 14, when the tropical depression is expected to intensify into a storm and approach Southern Luzon.

READ: Ambo to bring rains in VisMin; likely to landfall in Luzon

Romeo Aguirre, a weather specialist at the Mactan station of Pagasa, said the trough of the will-be tropical storm will bring cloudy skies and possible rains by the time.

“Layo na ni siya by Thursday, ari na ni siya sa Southern Luzon, pero ang iyang trough or extension ani niya sa bagyo mao pay pagcover ani niya sa atoa sa Cebu kay magtungod na man ni siya,” Aguirre said.

(The center of the typhoon will already be far from the Visayas, it will be in Southern Luzon by Thursday, however, this will be the time that its trough or extension will affect Cebu area since it is directly located bellow it.)

As of 3 a.m. this morning, the center of TD Ambo was estimated at about 385 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, maintaining its maximum winds at 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Pagasa said the TD Ambo’s track has shifted lower that the first track issued yesterday, although it continues to travel northwestward. The tropical depression has also reduced speed to 10 kph.

On Tuesday, May 12, Ambo will continue to be at sea near the Visayas region. It is projected to be about 365 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar on Tuesday morning and about 315 km east of Borongan City by Wednesday morning.

The tropical depression will approach Legazpi City in Bicol by Thursday morning.

As it heads across Bicol region in Southern Luzon, where it is projected to make landfall, Ambo may intensify into a tropical storm forcing a possible hoisting of cyclone warning signal on Wednesday evening, Aguirre said. / dcb