Bogo City LGU commends carpenter for returning SAP aid

MOALBOAL, CEBU — Bogo City appreciated the gesture of a carpenter from a mountain barangay there who returned the cash aid of P6,000 to the local government unit (LGU) on Monday afternoon, May 11, 2020.

Rex Catadman, a native from Barangay Marangog, was commended by the Bogo City LGU after he returned the cash he received from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) social amelioration program (SAP).

SAP beneficiaries, those from low-income families, are set to receive financial aid ranging from P5,000 to P8,000 from the government to help them during the coronavirus disease pandemic.

Despite his financial difficulties, Catadman decided to return the aid he received since he knew that his mother-in-law, who was taking care of his child, already received cash assistance from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

“Giuli niya kay.. aware siya nga kung beneficiary sa 4Ps-SAP ang family member [iyang anak], di na pwede mabeneficiary sab sa UCT -SAP but nadawat niya ang money pagrelease kay wala pa man siya na aware that time nga nakadawat diay iyahang ugangan sa 4Ps-SAP,” said Jenny Eve Ynot, Bogo City’s Public Information Officer.

(He returned it because he was aware that if his child is a beneficiary of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), he can’t be a beneficiary of of the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT). However, he still received the cash aid because he wasn’t aware that his mother-in-law already received the cash aid from his child’s 4Ps.)

The 4Ps is a human development measure of the national government that provides conditional cash grants to the poorest of the poor.

“Hinaut unta nga magdaghan ang susama niini. Kaanindot sa kalibutan ug kahapsay kung mas mudaghan pa ang mga taw nga susama ni Kuya Rex,” the local government unit (LGU) of Bogo City posted on their official FB page.

(We hope there are a lot more like him. The world would be a better place if there are a lot like Kuya Rex.)

As appreciation of the honesty of Catadman, Bogo City Vice Mayor Mayel Martinez gave him P6,000 cash and some grocery packs for him and his family.

“Ang Dakbayan dili magpakabuta labi na gayud sa mga binuhatan ug mga taw nga angayan nga pamalandungan ug idayig. Bisan asa pa mo o bisan unsa kalisod ang agian padong sa inyo, kamo tuyuon gyud namo ug adto kay ang kamaayo sa taw angay suklian ug labaw pa nga grasya,” the post reads.

(The city won’t turn a blind eye especially to those worthy of praise. No matter how far or how difficult it is to get to your place, we will make sure we will able to go because the kindness of a person needs to be acknowledged by more graces.) /bmjo