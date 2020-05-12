Waterfront cares for the province of Cebu

To further support the local people working on the front line, the Gatchalian Family and the Waterfront Philippines, Inc. (WPI) donated more than 16,000 assorted medical supplies to the Province of Cebu on May 11, 2020 at the Cebu Provincial Office.

Among the items turned over were 1,020 pcs of PPE’s, 5,000 pcs of medical gloves, 150 pcs of safety goggles, 800 pcs of KN-95 masks, and 10,000 pcs of disposable masks.

Present in the successful turnover of goods were Cebu Provincial Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, Waterfront Cebu General Manager Anders Hallden, Waterfront Mactan Hotel Manager Rex BenHur Caballes, Waterfront Cebu Marketing Communications Officer Karen Hassim, Consultant Arnel Aparis, Assistant Sales Manager Joan Cabarrubias and Waterfront Mactan Marketing Communications Officer Fritzy Yañez.

The medical equipment will be distributed to the various personnel and volunteers of the province who are continuously working together in battling the COVID 19 pandemic in their respective communities.

The recent relief operations activity is one of the many Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that both properties have been doing for the past two months. True to the mission of serving and supporting other people who are in need, Waterfront Cebu has also reached out to other medical and government institutions including Cebu City Health Department, Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Pahina Central Fire Station, Perpetual Succuor Hospital, Vicente Sotto Cebu Medical Center (VSCMC), and many more.

