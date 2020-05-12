Cops from Waterfront Police Station test negative for COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines—All six policemen from the Waterfront Police Station who underwent swab testing last May 8, 2020, tested negative for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Police Staff Sergeant Joel Conan of the Waterfront Police Station said that all six will be reporting for duty right after they receive a clearance from the Department of Health (DOH), declaring them fit to work.

The six officers were tested and made to undergo a 14-day quarantine since they were part of a team that arrested a woman for illegal drugs, whose husband was a COVID-19 positive patient from Barangay Tejero.

Although the six policemen did not show any influenza-like illnesses (ILI) but were still subjected to tests and quarantine as precautionary measures.

As of May 12, 16 policemen and five civilians from the San Nicolas Police in Barangay Sawang Calero were tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolated at the Don Vincente Rama National Highschool. /bmjo