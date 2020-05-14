Signal no. 3 raised over Northern Samar as ‘Ambo’ intensifies

By: Rosalie Abatayo - CDN Digital | May 14,2020 - 07:54 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3 has been raised in Northern Samar, northern part of Eastern Samar, and northern part of Samar province on Thursday morning, May 14, 2020, as Typhoon Ambo further gained strength.

As of the 5 a.m. bulletin of Pagasa, Typhoon Ambo is 230 kilometers East of Catarman, Northern Samar bearing strength of 150 kilometer per hour (kph) maximum sustained winds and gustiness of up to 185 kph.

Ambo is moving west at 15 kph.

“The typhoon is forecast to make landfall over the northeastern portion of Northern Samar this afternoon or early evening before heading towards Sorsogon later tonight. Violent winds and heavy to torrential rains of the eyewall region may begin affecting Northern Samar and the northern portions of Samar and Eastern Samar within 12 hours,” Pagasa’s bulletin said.

Here is the full list of areas under tropical cyclone wind signals as of Thursday morning.

STORM SIGNAL NO. 3

Visayas

* Northern Samar,the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Arteche, Maslog, Dolores, Oras, San Policarpio, Can-avid, Taft),and the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Sta. Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, San Jorge, Matuguinao, San Jose de Buan)

STORM SIGNAL NO. 2

Luzon

* Catanduanes, the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Goa, Lagonoy, San Jose, Garchitorena, Presentacion, Caramoan, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao, Canaman, Camaligan, Gainza, Pamplona, Naga City, Milaor, San Fernando, Minalabac, Pili, Ocampo, Tigaon, Bula, Baao, Sagñay, Iriga City, Buhi, Nabua, Balatan, Bato)

* and Ticao Islands (San Pascual, Claveria, Monreal, San Jacinto, San Fernando, Batuan, Aroroy, Baleno, Masbate City, Mobo, Uson, Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz)

* Visayas

* The central portion of Samar (Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Sebastian, Hinabangan, Tagapul-an, Almagro, Sto. Niño)

* and the central portion of Eastern Samar (Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong)

STORM SIGNAL NO. 1

Luzon

*Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon, Marinduque, the eastern portion of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, San Fernando)

Visayas

* Biliran,the rest of Samar,the rest of Eastern Samar,and the northern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro, Tabango, Villaba, Leyte, Kananga, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tunga, Jaro, Alangalang, Sta. Fe, Tacloban City, Palo, Pastrana, Dagami, Tabontabon, Tanauan,Tolosa) /bmjo