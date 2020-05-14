COVID-19 cases in PH now at 11,876; 2,337 recover, 790 die

MANILA, Philippines — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the country rose to 11,876 as the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 258 new cases on Thursday, May 14.

Eighty-six more COVID-19 patients were able to recover, bringing the total of recoveries to 2,337.

The disease has so far claimed the lives of 790 individuals, with DOH recording 18 new fatalities.

One hundred and eighty-eight or 73% of the new cases were recorded in Metro Manila, while 6% or 16 cases were located in Central Visayas.

The observed decline in the number of deaths and the spike in recoveries from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country may be attributed to the fact that doctors are getting more “acquainted” with the disease, allowing them to manage the condition of infected patients better.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said doctors, with their expanded knowledge about the disease, they now know what to do and how to manage the disease, compared to when the virus hit the first few patients during the early stage of the outbreak.

“Gumagaling na tayo sa pag manage sa sakit na ito. As we move along with this pandemic, our doctors now know, mas madami silang nagagawa na at mas appropriate na ang nagiging management of our cases because mas marami na tayong kaalaman ngayon,” she told reporters in an online press conference.

(We are getting better at managing this disease. As we move along with this pandemic, our doctors now know, they can do more and they can appropriately manage the cases because they know better.)

Over 4.3 million individuals worldwide have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, killing off over 297,000, while more than 1.5 million people were able to recover.

