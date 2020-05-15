Afternoon fire hits 5th floor parking lot of Mabolo mall

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An early afternoon fire has damaged the fifth floor parking lot of the SM City Cebu mall in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, on Friday, May 15, 2020.

Cebu City Fire Marshall Josephus Laburo said that the fire began on the left side of the parking lot at 1:20 p.m.

It was raised to second alarm at 1:57 p.m. and was put out at 2:12 p.m.

The Cebu City Bureau of Fire Protection is still investigating the cause of the fire as of this time of writing.

“A fire incident happened in an isolated area at the 5th floor of SM City Cebu. Our Emergency Response Team, together with Bureau of Fire Protection has immediately declared fire out. The rest of the mall is not affected. An investigation is already ongoing,” said the management of SM City Cebu in a statement sent to CDN Digital.

Meanwhile, Alburo said it took time for them to reach the fire because the building was high.

The BFP used a crane to lift firefighters to the site and put out the fire.

Initial reports revealed that the fire did not hit any portion of the main mall./dbs