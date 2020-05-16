Beauty queens to lead PH Int’l AIDS Candlelight Memorial’s online concert

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Beauty queens like Cebuana, Gazini Ganados, will headline the first online concert ceremony of the Philippine International AIDS Candlelight Memorial (IACM) on Sunday, May 17.

Ganados will be joined by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Dubbed as “Light Up,” the concert ceremony will be divided into two parts: Commemoration and Celebration.

Wurtzbach, who is UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador of Asia and the Pacific, will be heading the commemoration part of the concert alongside community movers, government officials, and private institutions.

Ganados, on the other hand, will be leading the ceremonial candle lighting which is one of the commemorative highlights of the event.

Staunch HIV advocate, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, will top bill Light Up’s celebration part,

The concert will also be jampacked with talented Filipino artists, like Leah Salonga, Jed Madela, Radgha, Morissette Amon, The Company, Ice Seguerra, and many more.

The IACM happens every third Sunday of May to commemorate the courage of the people who succumbed to AIDS.

And due to the current health crisis being faced by the world today, IACM 2020 will be held online, through Facebook at bit.ly/LightUpPH2020.

Don’t miss the first IACM online concert, Sunday, May 17 at 4 pm. /dbs