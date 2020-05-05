Lapu Council to hold first online public hearing on May 19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Adopting to the new normal, members of the Lapu-Lapu City Council will now be holding online public hearings to hear the sentiments of Oponganons especially on two pending legislation that are related to the city’s fight against the coronavirus disease 2019.

Their first online public hearing is scheduled on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, to discuss two important draft ordinances. The first one seeks to penalize discrimination against COVID-19 positive individuals, suspected cases, frontliners, and even health workers. The second one will mandate all businesses to administer rapid antibody testing to their employees while the city is under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

Councilors Junrey Gestopa and Rex Mangubat will lead the conduct of the public hearing that is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and which will also be live-streamed on the Facebook pages of Junard “Ahong” Chan and the Lapu-Lapu City Government – Chan Administration.

“Dili kini yanong public hearing nga ipahigayon sa session hall kay karong higayona, ato kini pagabuhaton online kung diin libre nga maka-apil ang mga katawhan sa maong diskusyon. Adunay higayon ang mga Oponganon nga makalabay ug mga pangutana sa duha ka konsehales nga maoy author sa duha ka ordinansa nga gipasar sa konseho,” Mayor Junard Chan said in a Facebook post his Sunday morning, May 17, 2020.

(This is not like any ordinary public hearing that will be held in our session hall because this will be done online to encourage our people to participate in the discussion. Oponganons will be given a chance to ask questions that will be addressed by the two councilors who are also the authors of the proposed ordinances.)

“I invite everyone to join this online conference and let your voice be heard. Kitang tanan adunay katungod nga manginlabot, makisusi ug magpakabana. (All of us should get involve, inquire, and be concerned.)

Oponganons are advised to install the zoom app on their mobile phones or personal computers and click the link: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/7287655448. to join in the discussion.

The meeting ID for Tuesday’s public hearing is 728 765 5448 while its password is “staysafe.”

Chan said that while he is encouraging the public to speak and be heard, they will still be asked to observe certain guidelines during the public hearing. These are as follows:

Avoid using foul words. The moderator has the right to ban you from the session for unwanted behaviors.

Avoid interrupting other speakers. Wait for your turn to speak.

Only 100 participants are allowed to join the online public hearing.