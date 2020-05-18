CCTO impounds over 300 vehicles in less than a month

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Even with the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Cebu City, several motorists continued to violate traffic rules and regulations.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CTTO) said that from May 1 to present, they impound 359 vehicles either because of the drivers’ lack of a license or the vehicles’ lack of registration documents. Expired documents were dated from 2019 to February 2020, CCTO said.

Impounded vehicles included motorcycles – 305, four-wheel vehicles – 19, tricycles – 11, e-bikes- 2, and trisikads – 22.

The CCTO operations were made in partnership with personnel of the city’s 11 police stations, CCTO said in a Facebook post this afternoon, May 18, 2020.

“Hangyo namo sa mga na impound sa pag lukat sa ilang mga sakyanan aron dili ma penaltyhan kada adlaw sa storage,” the CCTO post said.

(We are asking owners of the impounded vehicles to visit our office and pay the corresponding fines to avoid payment of daily storage fees.)

The CCTO office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Mondays to Fridays, it added. / dcb