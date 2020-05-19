PRO-7 receives 50 steam inhalation kits from Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) received 50 steam inhalation kits from the Cebu City government on Tuesday morning, May 19, 2020.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, director of PRO-7, said that the steam inhalation kits will be of big help for the recovery center they are currently furnishing for policemen who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Ferro said the city government has been supportive to the police from the start when 21 personnel of the San Nicolas Police Station tested positive for the COVID-19.

He said that 16 steam inhalation kits were immediately sent by the government to the policemen who were under isolation at the Don Vicente Rama Memorial National High School.

Read: PRO-7 vows to help with recovery of 16 cops, 5 civilians from San Nicolas Station

As of this posting, Ferro said that the policemen who tested positive have shown progress in their health.

“To all our members and frontliners, don’t be afraid… Akong advice sa atong kaigsuonan nga police ug frontliners, just keep your body in shape, stay fit, have a good diet, and rest. We will be able to survive this,” said Ferro.

(My advice to fellow policemen and frontliners is to keep your body in shape, stay fit, have a good diet, and rest.)

Read: Cebuano doctor leads study on steam inhalation to alleviate COVID-19

Meanwhile, Councilor Jerry Guardo, who personally came to deliver the inhalation kits, said that while there is no cure for the virus yet, the steam inhalation kits may help ease some of the symptoms of the disease. /bmjo