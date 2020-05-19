Bernadas: Based on statistics on hand, Dengue infected, killed more than COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines —Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas has backed the contention of Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia that Cebu’s data on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) shows there is less reason to fear the said disease.

Bernadas, in a joint press conference with Garcia, said the public must accept that the virus is already here, among the people, and that instead of living on fear, they must look into ways in preventing themselves from contracting the infection.

The doctor added that with the statistics on hand, other diseases such as dengue fever and tuberculosis have infected more people and even claimed more lives that COVID-19.

‘Sa atong gitan-aw nga statistics, makita nato nga kung sa kinatibuk-an dili gyud angay kahadlokan ang mao nga virus. Busa, naghinay-hinay ang paglantaw sa atong kagamhanan nga hinay-hinay kita nga mo-adapt sa bag-o nga pamaagi nga magpuyo nga magpabilin ang threat sa mao nga virus nga dili pod nato mapasagdan ang atong tagsa-tagsa ka trabaho, panginabuhi ug panggobyerno nga serbisyo tungod kay na-obsessed kita sa COVID’

At present, Cebu province, which has a population of around 4 million, has over 70 cases with 10 deaths, leaving a per capita death rate of about three per one million people.

“Sa atong gitan-aw nga statistics, makita nato nga kung sa kinatibuk-an dili gyud angay kahadlokan ang mao nga virus. Busa, naghinay-hinay ang paglantaw sa atong kagamhanan nga hinay-hinay kita nga mo-adapt sa bag-o nga pamaagi nga magpuyo nga magpabilin ang threat sa mao nga virus nga dili pod nato mapasagdan ang atong tagsa-tagsa ka trabaho, panginabuhi ug panggobyerno nga serbisyo tungod kay na-obsessed kita sa COVID,” Bernadas said.

(With the statistics on hand, we see that as a whole, there is no need to fear of this virus. Our government is already looking at adapting to the new ways for us to continue living despite the threat of the virus without leaving behind our jobs, lives and government services just because we got obsessed with COVID.)

In comparing COVID-19 to dengue, Bernadas said the region has already logged over 6,000 cases of dengue in the first quarter of 2020, thrice more than the present number of COVID-19 cases in Central Visayas.

“Mas daghan ang na-dengue kaysa na-COVID. Ang atong na-dengue niabot na ta og 6,000 sa kinatibuk-an gikan Enero. Apan ang atong na-Covid pila ra? Tibuok Region 7, mga 2,000+,” Bernadas said.

(There are more who had dengue than COVID. Dengue, as a whole, reached 6,000 from January. And how many for Covid? The entire region 7, only 2,000+.)

While the measures against COVID-19 continue to be in place, Bernadas urged the public to strengthen their immune system by observing proper diet and taking supplements in order to protect themselves from contracting the infection.

“Ania na kini kanato. Let us accept this as a neo normal. Tan-awon nato nga mabuhi ta nga naa ang virus. Magpadayon ta sa atong kinabuhi,” Bernadas added.

The health official also called on the public not to discriminate those who have been infected and instead afford them with dignity and compassion. /bmjo