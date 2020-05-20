Duterte declares May 25 holiday for Eid’l Fitr

By: Darryl John Esguerra - INQUIRER.net - Inquirer.net | May 20,2020 - 06:31 AM

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared Monday, May 25, as a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr or the culmination of the Fasting of Ramadan.

Duterte made the declaration through Proclamation 944 signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by the authority of the President, on Tuesday.

The declaration was made through the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

LOOK: President Duterte signs Proclamation 944 declaring May 25 as a regular holiday on occasion of Eid'l Fitr or Feast of Ramadhan. | @JMAurelioINQ pic.twitter.com/4BwOZmTr6l — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) May 19, 2020

Duterte, however, reminded the public that existing quarantine regulations must still be followed during the holiday observance.

“The entire Filipino nation must have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in the observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr, subject to existing community quarantine and social distancing measures,” the proclamation read.