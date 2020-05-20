Girl from Lapu-Lapu City needs help for chemotherapy

An eight-year-old girl from Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City needs financial assistance as she pushes on with her chemotherapy treatment.

Unusual signs and symptoms of a disease manifested as intermittent fever and an unhealthy pale appearance caused the guardians of Sophia Bombuhay to bring her to the hospital for medical interventions. She was seven years old that time. After a series of laboratory tests and diagnostic procedures, Sophia was diagnosed to have Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on March 2019. ALL is a type of cancer of the blood and the most common type of cancer in children. It is characterized by the bone marrow making too many immature lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell. This disease has a high cure rate when it is treated with chemotherapy that usually lasts for at least three years. Because of the intensive nature and long duration of the treatment, battling this disease comes with a heavy financial cost. Sophia’s chemotherapy started on April 2019 and she is still undergoing treatment up to this time.

Sophia is an attentive, energetic, and talented girl. She loves to sing and dance too. She is dearly loved by her grandparents who are taking good care of her while also serving as her guardians. Her mother is a physical therapist who works in the Caribbean. As a result of Sophia’s expensive treatment, their family’s financial resources are already drained. Feeling optimistic, the family is inspired as they assist Sophia in facing the challenges against the big C. For this reason, her family is pleading for financial assistance from big-hearted individuals to help Sophia reach a life free from cancer.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko with account number 00-112-000066-2. Please indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip. Thank you.