Ex-soldier runs amuck, kills 6, gunned down in Samar

By: Robert Dejon - Inquirer Visayas | May 20,2020 - 05:13 PM

ORMOC CITY—A former soldier ran amuck, killing six persons before he was gunned down by police at a village in Calbayog City, Samar province on Tuesday (May 19).

The ex-soldier, Glenn Balonan, was reported to be drunk when he started shooting bystanders without provocation around 5 p.m., according to Lt. Col. Neil Montano, Calbayog police chief.

The fatalities were identified as Carlo Saldania, Garry Saldania, Jalita Ramada, Vicente Lozano, Jimmy Jadulco, and Leopoldo Molat.

Two other persons—Humphrey Tacaldo and Janine Barreto—were wounded.

Montaño said police received a phone call about a resident in Calbayog firing indiscriminately at neighbors and bystanders.

Policemen, led by Montaño, rushed to the scene of the shooting to validate the report.

At the village of Gadgaran, police saw Balonan who started aiming at the law enforcers who responded to the shooting alarm.

Police opened fire at Balonan, leading to the ex-soldier’s death.

Balonan was declared dead at the Calbayog District Hospital.

Edited by TSB