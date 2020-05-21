Cebu City to barangays: Submit liquidation of financial aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is asking the barangays to submit the liquidation of the financial aid the city has provided to them to help the residents during the pandemic.

In a press conference on Thursday, May 20, 2020, City Legal Officer Rey Gealon reminded the barangay chiefs that they should submit a breakdown of how they used the P1 million to P3 million aid.

On March 2020, all 80 barangays in Cebu City were provided with financial aid depending on the population. The first 10 largest barangays received P3 million, the next 10 largest barangays received P2 million, while the rest of the barangays received P1 million.

The barangays were asked to sign a memorandum of undertaking that they would use the funds accordingly with 80 percent for food aid to residents and 20 percent for personal protective equipment and other necessary items for the delivery of services to the residents.

“Among gihangyo ang mga barangays nga ipasa na ang inyong financial report of expenses sa opisina sa Mayor. (We urge the barangays to submit the financial report of expenses to the office of the Mayor),” said Gealon.

He said this was necessary for transparency and assurance that the money was indeed used for the goods and services extended to the residents during the enhanced community quarantine.

This was what the mayor asked for after Barangay Zapatera failed to utilize the money because its barangay chief lacked the disbursement capacity due to uncomplied requirements.

The barangay did not have an approved 2020 budget, which meant that they were not allowed to disburse funds yet. The barangay councilors reported to the City Hall that the financial aid had not been touched since it was given to the barangay.

Zapatera Barangay Captain Francisco Benedicto said they were already working on their 2020 budget in order to comply with the requirements. /dbs