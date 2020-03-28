P1M to P3M COVID-19 aid for Cebu City barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All 80 barangays in Cebu City will be given financial aid or assistance so that they can deal with the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), which is implemented to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The top 10 most populated barangays will get P3 million. These are Barangays Guadalupe, Tisa, Basak San Nicolas, Mambaling, Lahug, Labangon, Inayawan, Quiot, Bulacao, and Mabolo.

The next 10 most populated barangays will receive P2 million, which are namely: Barangays Kalunasan, Apas, Kamputhaw, Basak Pardo, Cogon Pardo, Punta Princessa, Barrio Luz, Kinasang-an, Duljo Fatima, and Kalubihan.

The rest of the 60 barangays will each receive P1 million to spend on the mitigating measures of COVID-19.

Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, committee on budget and finance chairperson, said that the financial assistance would be immediately given to the barangays.

The only requirements would be an official receipt for receiving the cheque and an oath of undertaking that 80 percent of the money would be used to purchase food assistance for the residents while 20 percent would be used for protective personal equipment and supplies.

“The financial assistance will be released immediately. The barangays will now be responsible for that money and its liquidation for the COA (Commission on Audit),” said Garcia.

The barangays are encouraged to use the money to help alleviate the conditions of underprivileged residents especially those, who cannot work or earn money during the ECQ.

In the meeting with the barangays, the chiefs asked if they could use the money for fuel for their barangay vehicles, and Garcia said the money could be used for fuel as this was necessary to distribute the quarantine passes and food.

The budget for the financial assistance is taken from the 2020 annual budget of the city under the barangay assistance funds.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said in previous statements that the city would be giving aid to the barangays in order to help the residents who would be stuck in their homes for a month./dbs