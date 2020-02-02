DOLE allows deferment of Eid’l Fitr holiday pay release

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has allowed employers to defer the payment of the holiday pay for the Eid’l Fitr in view of economic challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Ramadan celebrated by the Islamic community, a regular holiday, falls on a Monday, May 25, this year.

In a statement, DOLE-7 Regional Director Salome Siaton said the agency was giving consideration to employers due to the existing national emergency.

However, Siaton reminded that owners would have to heed the payment for the holiday once the crisis had abated.

READ: DOLE allows delayed payment of holiday pay for April holidays

The deferment in the release of the holiday pay is pursuant to Labor Order No. 20 issued by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III on Wednesday, May 20.

Considering the ongoing community quarantine measures in the region, the DOLE chief said those who would not work on Monday would be paid full equivalent to one working day “provided they are present or on leave with pay on the last working day prior to the holiday.”

“They will have to make sure to abide by the rules of payment for the holiday pay. They may pay the holiday pay at a later date so, it means that they are not exempted from paying such because they will have to eventually especially when the normal operations of the establishment is already in place,” Siaton said.

Siaton added that establishments that had “totally closed or ceased operations during the community quarantine period were exempted from paying the holiday pay.”

For those, who will render work on Monday, they shall receive 200 percent of their salary for the first eight hours and an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on that day if they work overtime.

Despite the leeway, Siaton said that companies who were financially able to release the payment of the holiday pay on time might still do so./dbs