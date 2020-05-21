Apple iOS 13.5 lets users with face masks unlock iPhone faster

Apple’s iOS 13.5 has new features that aim to help people cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The updated operating system, released yesterday, May 20 as reported by VentureBeat, has an improved Face ID function for users wearing face masks and supports a coronavirus exposure notification system.

If a user is wearing a face mask, a swipe from the bottom of the screen will allow immediate passcode entry under iOS 13.5. Previously, one had to wait a few seconds for the iPhone to recognize the face before typing in the passcode.

The new iOS also supports Apple and Google’s coronavirus exposure notification system. This will let apps developed by public health agencies to send a notification if you have been near a person who is a COVID-19 patient.

The notification system can only be enabled if an officially authorized app is installed. The partnership between the two tech giants means Android phones and iPhones will be able to detect each other.

Another feature in the iOS is in Group FaceTime video calls. Users can now turn off the feature which automatically changes the size of caller windows of the current speaker. Niña V. Guno/JB

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.