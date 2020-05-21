Cebu governor: Baby is among new COVID cases in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has announced that a one-month-old infant with declared address at Argao, Cebu is one of the eight new COVID-19 cases in the province in the last four days (May 18-21).

Garcia said the baby was swabbed after experiencing fever and cough.

The governor added that the municipality of Badian had also recorded its second COVID-19 case. The patient is a male security guard from Cebu City who recently arrived in the town.

Garcia, however, did not announce the specific barangay of residence of the said cases.

The governor also said that three jail guards of the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) had also been tested positive for COVID-19.

Also among the new cases that Garcia referred to are the two new cases in Talisay City that was earlier confirmed by Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas and the 18-year-old man from Carmen town who was also confirmed by Mayor Carlo Villamor last Wednesday evening, May 20./dbs