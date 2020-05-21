Filipinos abroad with COVID-19 now at 2,461

MANILA, Philippines — A total of 2,461 Filipinos abroad have so far contracted the virus that causes the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

The DFA recorded six more cases of Filipinos confirmed to have COVID-19 and three more recoveries, bringing the total of recoveries to 861.

Meanwhile, 1,315 are still undergoing treatment for the deadly respiratory disease.

One Filipino in the Middle East succumbed to COVID-19, raising the total of deaths to 285, the DFA said.

Europe hosted the most number of OFWs with COVID-19 with 752 cases, followed by the Middle East and Africa with 713 cases.

In the Philippines, 13,434 individuals were confirmed to have COVID-19, 9,588 of which are considered active.

A total of 3,000 individuals were able to recover from the deadly respiratory disease while 846 have succumbed to it.

