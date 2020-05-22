Lapu’s most wanted brothers arrested after 3 years in hiding

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Brothers who were listed in the most wanted persons (MWP) in Lapu-Lapu City Police Office and Danao City Police have been arrested by the Regional Intelligence Unit in Central Visayas (RIU-7).

The two suspects identified as Velino Jaime Manco and Pacondo Jaime Manco were arrested in the mountain barangay of Masaba, Danao City, Cebu on Thirsday night, May 21, 2020.

In a released statement, RIU-7 revealed that the two were the suspects of the killing of a certain Celso Espinosa Amodia during the barrio fiesta in Sitio Kulo, Barangay Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City, last March 16, 2017.

Both Velino and Pacondo were said to have participated in a cockfighting game, where they encountered Amodia and was engaged in a heated argument that drove Jaime and Pacondo to stab dead Amodia.

The brothers fled the area were no longer heard of until recently, when concerned citizens reported their presence to the authorities.

The operation was backed with a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Ruelo A. Salabaga of RTC 7, Branch 54, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu for the crime of murder with no bail recommended.

As of this time, the two suspects are being held in Danao City Police detention facility before they will be turned over to Danao City Jail./dbs