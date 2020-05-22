Former convict killed in Barangay Tejero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A former convict was shot dead by an unidentified gunman in Sitio Macarosa, Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at around 5:30 p.m. this Friday, May 22, 2020.

Reymond Regis, 43, a resident of Sitio Macarosa, died after he was shot on the head by an unidentified assailant, said Police Master Sergeant Erasmo Rosel Jr. of the Waterfront Police Station.

Residents in the area told police that they only heard a burst of gunfire, but they did not see the gunman.

“Posible nga basi og taga dinha ra pud ang suspect. Padayun gihapon mi imbestiga,” said Rosel.

(It’s possible that the suspects is also from the area. We continue to investigate the case.)

Rosel said they were still determining the motive of the killing but would look into the persons whom the victim had been in conflict with.

The policeman also said that after their initial background check of the victim, they found out that he just had been released from the Cebu City Jail last December 2019.

Rosel said that they had gathered that the victim served time in jail for selling and possession of illegal drugs. /dbs