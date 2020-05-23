CPPO chief to illegal gamblers: Stop it or else …

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) chief is again serving notice to illegal gamblers as the he promises to tighten the security in areas where illegal gambling activities in Cebu province are held.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, CPPO chief, said that he was warning illegal gamblers especially those engaged in illegal cockfighting or “tigbakay” to stop these activities or they would end up in jail.

Mariano’s warning came as Cebu province enters the third day of being under general community quarantine (GCQ).

He said he had ordered policemen to conduct strict patrolling in these areas in the province where illegal cockfighting activities were held especially during the weekends.

The CPPO chief also warned government officials caught in these illegal activities that they would not be tolerating any illegal activities even if government officials would be caught engaging in these activities.

He was referring to previous arrests where barangay officials were caught engaging in the illegal activities specifically tigbakay.”

“Lahat ng illegal gambling bawal. Klaro sa guidelines ng IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and sa executive order ni governor Garcia,” said Colonel Mariano.

(All illegal gambling activities are not allowed as it was clear in the guideines given by the IATF [Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases] and under the executive order of Governor Garcia.)

The CCPO chief said that if some people would continue to violate the regulations, they should be expecting that they would eventually have to experience time in prison as the police would be sure to catch them one way or the other./dbs