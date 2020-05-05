Gov’t to give cash aid to 5 million more families

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has directed the government body leading the new coronavirus disease response to include five million households in the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program, which provides cash assistance to low-income families to help them cope while under lockdown.

In a memorandum released on Saturday, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said the five million eligible households would be included to the 12 million beneficiaries under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Those residing in enhanced community quarantine areas will be given priority in the cash aid, but those in general community quarantine areas could still be included, according to Medialdea.

But the beneficiaries would still be subject to validation by national government agencies in coordination with local government units, he said.

Medialdea also directed the DSWD to fast-track the creation of an online portal containing the list of households eligible for government assistance.

This is intended to hasten the delivery of the cash aid to qualified beneficiaries and to promote transparency in the process.

The list should include the beneficiaries’ barangay, municipality or city, and region, the amounts they received and the specific programs under which they received the aid.