LTO-7 apprehends 130 erring drivers in one day on May 23

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 24,2020 - 10:11 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) apprehended 130 drivers for various offenses during operations made in the cities of Naga and Toledo and in Balamban town in midwestern Cebu on Saturday.

In an advisory posted on their official Facebook page, LTO-7 said that they confiscated the licenses of erring drivers, who were also issued with a Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP).

Violations which they noted were failure to use their seatbelts – 47, use of illegal accessories – 36, reckless driving – 14, failure to carry driver’s license – 12, failure to carry OR/CR, no plate attached – 5, and no drivers’ license – 4.

“Confiscated driver’s licenses will be up for reconciliation once our Cebu City offices will resume its operations until further notice,” the advisory said.

LTO-7 said they conducted their operation on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in coordination with Highway Patrol Group (HPG) and Cebu Road Heroes (CRH) after they received information on the failure of some drivers to especially comply with government regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019.

“Several reports have reached our office on the relaxed compliance on Social Distancing, No Back Ride Policy and other related land transportation rules and traffic code in the city and municipality, days after the imposition of General Community Quarantine (GCQ),” the advisory said.

Photos below are courtesy of LTO-7: