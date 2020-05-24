Lockdown extension mulled in 2 private compounds in Minglanilla town

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Health officials in Minglanilla town in southern Cebu are eyeing to extend the lockdown imposed on two privately owned compounds following the discovery of 10 new cases of the infection in these communities.

In a Facebook post late night on Saturday, the municipal government announced the recommendation of their Rural Health Unit (RHU) to place Nacua and Heramil Compounds in Sitio Lipata, Barangay Linao under lockdown for another 14 days.

“Base sa assessment sa RHU – 2, ni-recommend si Dra. Mae Manacap-Vicente nga i-extend ang lockdown sa area ug an additional 14 days,” said the town’s Facebook post.

(Based on the assessment of RHU-2, Dr. Mae Manacap-Vicente has recommended extending the lockdown in the two compounds for another 14 days.)

The two compounds have been cordoned since May 9 following the death of a 38-year-old female who tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The patient, who was also diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, was Minglanilla town’s fourth confirmed case of the infection.

Because of ongoing contact tracing, the number of COVID-19 positive individuals coming from the two neighboring compounds increased by 10 more.

On May 22 and May 23 respectively, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn announced that the swab test results of seven individuals and three close contacts of the 38-year-old female patient have been released and yielded positive for COVID-19.

This now brings to a total of 14 the number of confirmed cases in this southern Cebu town with one death.

Local officials of Minglanilla, a second-class municipality located approximately 20 kilometers south of Cebu City, said that some of their new COVID-19 patients have already been placed under home isolation while the others were transferred to a designated quarantine facility.

They added that contact tracing is ongoing for the close contacts of the seven newly discovered patients in their town while they urge residents especially those living close to Nacua and Heramil Compounds in Sitio Lipata to always be vigilant.

“Gipadayon ang contact tracing sa mga nakahimamat sa 7 nga nagpositibo. Gi-isolate sa Barangay Isolation Area ang tanan nga identified contact sa nga nagpositibo,” they said.

(Contact tracing is ongoing for those who may have come in close contact with the seven patients who tested positive for the infection. Contacts who tested positive for COVID-19 were already transferred to the Barangay Isolation Area.) / dcb