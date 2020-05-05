Umapad Elementary School in Mandaue City implements online enrollment for SY 2020-2021

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 25,2020 - 09:33 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A public elementary school in Mandaue City is starting to adapt to the “new normal.”

The Umapad Elementary School announced on its social media page on Sunday, May 24, 2020, the holding of online enrollment for school year 2020-2021.

Online enrollment is scheduled from June 1 to 15.

Its online enrollment process may be done by filling up the google doc enrollment form that is provided on the school’s Facebook page or sending essential information about the enrollee through the school’s Facebook messenger.

A third option is by sending essential information about the enrollee to the cellular phone number of the designated grade level coordinator.

The school said on Facebook that a “face to face” enrollment process may be done from June 16 to 30 “only if the local government will allow and/or social distancing protocols will be followed.”

“In line with the pandemic, we highly require everyone to observe safety health measures and observe proper social distancing. Further, we encourage you to do online enrollment and other contactless transactions instead,” said the school’s advisory.