Men’s volleyball semifinalists identified after intense quarterfinals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The final four teams in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) men’s volleyball tournament have been determined after an intense and hard-fought quarterfinals showdown on Saturday, December 14, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium.

The defending champions and bracket A’s top seed, the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars, secured their semifinals berth after overcoming bracket B’s No. 4 team, the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers, in a four-set battle, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23, 25-14.

In contrast, the USC Warriors, runners-up from last season and No. 1 seed in bracket B, cruised to an easy victory, sweeping the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 25-16, 25-11, 25-13, to advance to the next round.

Meanwhile, the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, former champions and No. 2 in bracket B, showcased their dominance with a resounding 25-9, 25-17, 25-18 victory over the Benedicto College Cheetahs, who finished No. 3 in bracket A.

Lastly, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, bracket A’s second seed, survived a thrilling five-set encounter against bracket B’s No. 3 seed, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, winning 19-25, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25, 15-10, to seal their place in the semifinals.

USJ-R will face the Webmasters in the semifinals according to the former’s head coach Roldan Potot, while USC takes on the Wildcats in the other semifinals pairing.

CESAFI officials are yet to announce the date of the semifinals.

