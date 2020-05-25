Young Pinoy gives our favorite Disney characters a Pinoy twist

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A 17-year-old kid from Bulakan town in the province of Bulacan gave some of our favorite Disney characters a Filipino twist, and his works are going viral online.

John Cedrhick Fajardo posted on his Facebook account on May 19, 2020, some of his works like Tarzan with tattoos on his body just like the ones we see on Lapu-Lapu, and Jane sporting a yellow Filipiniana dress

Fajardo shared to CDN Digital how he made these unique images.

“I made it via mobile phone with Autodesk Sketchbook App and took some research for proper and correct details. It took me five days to make them [since] I had to do some research with the right Pinoy twists,” he said.

Fajardo also shared the reason he came up with the idea.

“I made this creation because of my love for our culture and traditions, to show also to our fellow Filipinos how rich and beautiful our culture is,” he added.

Since uploading his works on social media, it has already been shared 37,000 times, and garnered 21,000 reactions.

Here are more of our favorite Disney characters with some Pinoy twist: