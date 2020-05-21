What to expect in Cebu churches under ‘new normal’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Pews inside Cebu churches can usually hold around 10 persons but under the ‘new normal’, only three may be allowed to sit.

These are just one of the guidelines the Archdiocese of Cebu has laid down as the province, except the cities of Mandaue and Cebu, entered General Community Quarantine (GCQ). It was signed by Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma and issued on May 20.

As the archdiocese has declared that churches can open their doors to accommodate devotees, they, however, reminded the public and ministries to continue observing health protocols and physical distancing.

“Beginning (May 20, 2020), churches under GCQ status will be opened to the faithful, who wish to pray silently and be consoled during this coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)- times. However, please make sure that physical distancing is strictly observed,” Palma said.

Church rules under GCQ include no touching of religious images, and installation and putting of distancing markers to guide faithful inside the churches.

“To observe physical distancing inside our churches, pews should be marked to indicate the places where the churchgoers are allowed to sit. Approximately three persons are to occupy each pew,” the archdiocese’s guidelines stated.

The Archdiocese has also advised churches to regularly conduct disinfection in all areas and to create a Sanitation Ministry to supervise and implement the existing health protocols.

In addition, they suggested closing adoration chapels from the devotees when these settings are not conducive to proper physical distancing.

Parishes were also urged to purchase thermal scanners in order to detect individuals showing symptoms of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the entry points, and to continue doing livestream of Holy Masses.

“Dedicated entrance to and exits from the church must be identified and marked with visible signage so that these persons who are coming in will not be meeting those who are coming out. They should (also) have footbath containers disinfectant solution,” the Archdiocese added.

Last March, the Archdiocese of Cebu ordered to prohibit devotees from gathering and attending Masses and other religious activities inside churches if it meant curbing the threats of COVID-19. The pandemic also led them to modify and suspend some events during the Holy Week in April.

“As we thank all the different sectors tirelessly collaborating and selflessly cooperating with us in our pastoral programs and initiatives during these times of the pandemic, we continue to pray to our Almighty God for safety and sobriety and invoke the intercession of our Patroness, Our Lady of Guadalupe de Cebu and of our very own San Pedro Calungsod,” Palma said.

