Couple from Medellin town grows oyster mushrooms indoors

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | May 26,2020 - 08:52 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A couple from Medellin town in northern Cebu is growing oyster mushrooms indoors.

Pastor Randolph Bayo and his wife, Lory Jan, of the Life Builders Church plant their mushrooms in suspended sawdust blocks that are piled inside an enclosed area measuring 10 feet by 10 feet.

In a Facebook post, Monday night, the Municipality of Medellin Cebu said that the couple has already started to harvest their homegrown oyster mushrooms that can be mixed in soups, stews, and sauces.

The town’s FB post said that one buyer described the mushroom farm, “like a walk-in closet of a hanging garden of mushrooms.”

Pastor Randolph and Lory Jon hope to, later on, venture into the commercial distribution of their oyster mushrooms.

Photos below are courtesy of the Municipality of Medellin Cebu: