Bayanihan Cebu opens COVID-19 center in IC3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 130-bed capacity Bayanihan Field Center for mild and moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients at the IEC Convention Center (IC3) has officially opened this Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma led the ceremonial blessing of the field center inside the IC3, which is owned by the Archdiocese of Cebu.

The IC3, which hosted the International Eucharistic Congress (IEC) in 2016, has been converted into chambers with 130 beds where the patients will be billeted.

The facility consists of fully air-conditioned Negative Air Pressure shelter bays with medical-grade HEPA filters which ensures the safety of the patients, the frontline workers as well as to prevent contamination in the neighboring communities.

The Bayanihan Field Center in IEC is the second of two field centers in Cebu that were put up from donations and sponsorships from the private sector through the Bayanihan Cebu PH.

Last April 22, the first Bayanihan Field Center, a 50-bed facility located at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu satellite school along General Maxilom Avenue, was also activated.

In a statement, Bayanihan Cebu PH, said the field centers are intended to help decongest hospitals by providing a facility to cater to mild and moderate cases of COVID-19.

“Bayanihan Cebu endeavors that amidst all the efforts to assist our medical frontliners and quarantined patients in their time of need, the Filipino “bayanihan spirit” will continue to shine brightly through the darkness of this menacing pandemic,” it said.

Although the field centers were put up from privately-sourced funds, its operations will be under the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7). /rcg