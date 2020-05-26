Cebu records 109 new COVID-19 cases on May 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities in Cebu announced that there are 109 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) here on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

In her live-streamed presser, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said the new cases include at least three individuals from component local government units of Cebu province.

Among these was a 59-year-old dialysis patient with a declared address in Malabuyoc town, southern Cebu. However, Garcia clarified that the patient had stayed in Cebu City since April 23, until he expired last Saturday, May 23.

The other patients are a 39-year-old inmate from San Fernando town and a 46-year-old man from Dawis, San Roque in Talisay City, who is currently admitted at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center.

However, Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas also announced that there are two other COVID-19 cases in the city — a 20-month-old child from Barangay Tangke, and a woman who is a close contact of the city’s patient no. 13.

READ: 20-month-old baby is among Talisay’s 3 new COVID-19 cases

Quoting data from the Department of Health (DOH-7), Garcia said there are also 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mandaue City’s Public Information Office, in a separate advisory, said there are five new cases in the city, of which three are from the Mandaue City Jail.

The other two new cases are a 39-year-old man from Barangay Cabancalan, and a 60-year-old woman from Sitio Ilog, Barangay Opao.

In Cebu City, the City Health Department also announced 96 new cases bringing a total of 1,992 cases.

This is the breakdown of cases in the city:

Lahug-1

Sawang-1

Tejero-1 (Lantay)

Camputhaw-1

Labangon-3

Guadalupe-1 (Tambis, Banawa)

Basak San Nicolas-2

Duljo-8. (Spoalrium, Laguna, Riverside)

Punta Princesa-4 (Trinidad)

Mabolo-1 (S. Cabahug)

Tinago-16

Pardo-21

Pasil-12 (Mahayahay,Lawis)

Basak Pardo-9

Calamba-1

Sambag2-3

Suba-1

Ermita-1 (Kawit)

Tisa-1(Uranus St)

Bulacao-2

BJMP-1

Lorega-1

Day-as-1

Mambaling-2 (Puntod)

Inayawan-1 (Jaca St)

CCHD also reported 56 new recoveries — two from Punta Princesa, 20 from Alaska, Mabaling, and 34 from Labangon, bringing the total to 230. /bmjo