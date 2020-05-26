Vincent Eco serenades viewers of Lockdown: A break from the outbreak

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A very familiar voice serenaded netizens on Monday night, May 25, 2020, in CDN Digital’s Lockdown: A break from the outbreak.

Cebuano singer-songwriter Vincent Eco gave his followers and fans some treat as he sang some of his famous hits live.

Eco, who is a native of Lapu-Lapu City, rose to fame when he released his first single “I Know You Do” in 2017.

His musical genre revolves around Indie-folk. His music is also greatly influenced by Damien Rice, Gregor Alan Isakov, Bon Iver, and Bob Dylan.

Eco says he started to fall in love with music at a young age, all thanks to this father, who was also a jazz artist.

Eco is a multi-talented musician as he plays the guitar, bass, drums, piano, ukulele, and harmonica.

During the episode, Eco started serenading the viewers with one of his most loved single, Kiss and Disappear. He also did a cover version of the song “I’m gonna be (500 Miles)” of the Proclaimers and ended the episode with his original song “Please Don’t Let Me Go.”

Eco, who is one of Cebu’s most sought artists, is affiliated with Republiq Group of Companies and 22 Tango Records.

Lockdown: A break from the outbreak is CDN Digital’s online entertainment series that is streamed live daily on CDN Digital’s FB page. /bmjo