BFAR-7 donates fish to families affected by COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Visayas (BFAR-7) donated at least 1,400 kilograms of fish to 600 families in Cebu City heavily affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

BFAR-7 facilitated the relief program together with the Cebu Provincial Fishery Office (PFO), Bisayas Alliance of Fishing Operators for Reform (BAFOR), and Toledo City Fisherfolk Workers Association.

Fish has become difficult to come by recently, especially to Cebu City residents following the closure of the Suba Fish Port and Pasil Fish Port.

The BFAR-7 donations were targeted to many families in this city, especially in Barangay San Roque.

“The relief assistance has also benefitted indigenous communities, charitable institutions, schools, jail facilities, and other sectors, which sought to help from the office,” said BFAR-7 in a statement.

From April 27 to May 26, 2020, the BAFOR and Toledo City Fisherfolk Workers Association donated a total of 1,454 kilograms of rice to various sitios in Barangay San Roque; Cebu archdiocese charitable institutions like the Gasa sa Gugma and the St. John Paul II Home for Aged Priests; Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center; Sitio Alaska, Mambaling; and the Seminario Mayor de San Carlos in Cebu City.

Other towns and cities also became beneficiaries of the donated fish including checkpoints in the cities Talisay, Naga, and San Fernando Town; Sisters of Mary Boystown in Minglanilla town; and Sisters of Mary Girlstown in Talisay City.

Farmer’s and Fisherfolks’ Month

In another event, BFAR-7, through the efforts of the Regional Fisheries Training and Fisherfolk Coordination Division, gave away on May 14 at least 70 food packs to the fisherfolk community of the Ati Tribe in Barangay South Poblacion, Naga City.

These series of relief distributions make the observance of the Farmer’s and Fisherfolks’ Month this May more meaningful as the fishery sector proved that they contribute greatly in ensuring the country’s food security amid the crisis.

BFAR-7 said it is also open to receiving donations from other fisherfolk organizations or associations that are willing to share portions of their harvest or fish catch. /bmjo