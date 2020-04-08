Make issuance of medical certificates free of charge, DILG tells LGUs

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units (LGU) have been asked to make free of charge the issuance of medical certificates to stranded individuals, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Wednesday.

DILG spokesperson Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya made the appeal after some LGUs reportedly imposed “excessive fees” of up to P3,000 for a medical certificate that is needed to secure a travel authority from the police.

“Mas maganda nga po sana kung puwedeng i-libre na nila yung kanilang medical certificates bilang tulong sa ating mga locally stranded individuals na ngayon ay gusto nang makauwi sa kani kanilang mga probinsya,” Malaya said during a televised briefing.

(It’s better if they will issue the medical certificates for free as a form of assistance to help locally stranded individuals who would want to return to their provinces.)

Malaya added that there is no reason to impose fees since no laboratory test would be conducted.

“Kaya po nagpaalala kami sa lahat ng LGU na sa panahon po ng COVID ay ‘wag na po nating, ‘wag na po tayong mag-impose ng mga excessive o exorbitant fees. Bakit po? Unang una, wala naman pong kailangang lab test na kailangan gawin para makakuha ng medical certificate,” he said.

(We remind LGUs that in the time of COVID, let’s not impose excessive or exorbitant fees. Why? Because first of all, no laboratory tests are needed to acquire a medical certificate.)

Earlier, the DILG ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to establish help desks in its stations nationwide to assist stranded individuals return to their hometowns.

EDV

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited at Banco de Oro (BDO) current account #007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this link .